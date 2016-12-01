Auto Repair Tips You Should Know Now

If you own a car, you have probably been in need of a repair at some point. Finding the right repair shop or mechanic can be a nightmare. They are notoriously dishonest and often overcharge you for their work. Luckily, the following article has some great tips with regards to finding a great auto repair shop.

Check the transmission fluid every two to three months. Let your engine run and open the hood of your car. Use the transmission dipstick to check the fluid levels. If there is not enough fluid in your transmission you probably have a leak somewhere in your system. It is best to take the car to a mechanic so he can locate the leak.

Do not hover over the technician while they are trying to do work on your car. It is important that you spend time with them to explain what the problem is with your vehicle, but once you have done that, leave them alone so they can do their job without any interruptions.

Keep an eye on your radiator levels. Let the car idle for a short period first, but only long enough to let the fluid circulate. Never open the radiator on a running car. Look at the coolant you have in your radiator by checking it with a dipstick but remember that coolant usually needs to be mixed with water before putting it into your vehicle.

If you take your car to a mechanic, make sure they have the proper licenses and credentials. Before making your appointment, check their reviews online and their standing with the Better Business Bureau. Don't just look at the positive reviews, but see how the company responds to negative feedback. Every business has the occasional problem, and if they handle the matter quickly and courteously, they may be worth a second look.

Your car owners manual is actually a valuable guide to the workings of your car. That means that you should not trash it as soon as you leave the dealer. It can tell you everything from what that light on your dash means, to how to perform basic maintenance on your particular model.

It is a good idea to add an injector cleaner to the fuel you put into your gas tank regularly. You will get better gas mileage if the fuel injectors in your cars engine are kept clean. Adding enough cleaner to treat a full tank once a month is usually enough to improve your mileage a little.

Ask your auto mechanic about their A.S.E. certification. The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence has a test twice a year for it. To earn this certification, mechanics must pass a written test while also having about two years of work experience in auto mechanics and repair. This certification increases your chances of finding competent mechanics.

Find a reputable auto repair shop in your area and take your car there every time it needs service. You should attempt to have the same mechanic work on your car when you take it there. This helps the mechanic to become familiar with your vehicle so he will notice problems sooner than someone else.

Never leave valuables in your vehicle when you bring it to be repaired. It is true that most shops have very trust worthy employees, but not all do, and you do not want to be a victim of theft. Instead, protect yourself by cleaning your vehicle and removing anything that is not attached to the car.

Replacing a charcoal canister is very expensive, but you can easily replace this part yourself. Take off the wheel located under your fuel tank and disconnect the vacuum lines connected to the old canister. The part should then come right off. Install the new one and connect the lines very carefully before installing the wheel again.

OEM is something that means Original Equipment Manufacturer. Remember this term. You will sound like a knowledgeable person on auto repair by telling your mechanic to install OEM parts. As a result, the mechanic will be less likely to take advantage of you.

Check to see that your mechanic has the necessary certifications handy. You can recognize a good mechanic thanks to the NIAE seal of approval. This indicates that they are properly trained and will give you quality service.

Top mechanics advise that you look for a mechanic who displays an honest demeanor. They say that, in addition to good BBB ratings and proper licensing and certification, a good mechanic is simply "up-front". Mechanics who avoid eye contact, don't give straight answers and disregard your concerns should be avoided.

Take some time to learn about your vehicle and how it works. This can prevent your from falling victim to auto repair fraud when you need to bring it to be fixed. It could also lead to you being able to fix simple problems on your own, saving you a great deal of money.

When looking for a repair shop or a garage, pay attention to the documents on the walls. Certified mechanics usually have the original copy of their certification framed on the wall. You should look for certifications issued by your state or by the ASE as well as proofs of insurance.

Try not to idle the car for too long at one time. This is even more important to remember during the first 1,000 miles off of the dealership. When idling your car during the break-in period, the oil pressure may not be entirely capable of pushing the oil to each component necessary throughout the engine.

Simple auto repair is one of the best things that you can learn, since it will save so much money over your lifetime. Whether your brakes need to be replaced or your tires patched, the tips in this article should help. Remember this the next time you have car trouble.