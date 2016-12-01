Don't Get Stranded! Use These Great Car Repair Tips

Learning basic auto repair can help you in so many ways throughout your life. Besides saving money from taking it into a shop, you can teach others how to do the same. Read this article for ways to fix things that commonly break in different makes and models of cars.

Ask your friends and family for advice on a trust worthy auto body shop. It can be very hard to find a shop that will not rip you off or produce poor quality work. Asking for advice can save you from a lot of wasted money and time trying to do it on your own.

There are many how-to videos that you can turn to for auto repairs. Everything from a simple tire change to changing your fuel filter can be found in video form. These videos will take you through each step in making the repair and will save you the time and the cost of taking it to a mechanic.

Independent garages and mechanics are usually much cheaper than dealerships. You might get a discount at your dealership if you purchased your car recently but do not make a habit of going to your dealership if you find their prices too expensive. Find out about local independent garages with a good reputation instead.

Communicate with your mechanic as much as possible. Explain the issues you have been encountering with your car and do not hesitate to ask questions to your mechanic if you do not fully understand the repairs that are needed. Ask about prices and do not let your mechanic fix your car until you fully understand charges.

If you need to fix a scratch or paint over an area, make sure you select the right color. Check the owner's manual to see if you can find a code for the color of your car or look for a sticker located under the hood or on the driver's side front door to find the color code.

Before paying for repairs done on your car, test drive it to make sure it runs well. Many people fail to do this and they end up having the same problem that they had before taking the car in to get it repaired.

Your wiper blades need TLC. Replace them when they're not clearing the windshield well. If you live somewhere that gets rain often, think about replacing your wiper blades yearly.

Keep your auto repair shops business card in your car at all times. You never know when something could go wrong with your vehicle. You'll want your favorite auto shop's phone number handy, though, when it does. Another option is to program all of their contact information in your phone.

Keep in mind that going to the dealer is not something you have to do if you want a vehicle fixed. There are many technicians that may be closer in proximity to your house. If you feel a good comfort level with someone, you should hire them.

Do not ignore unusual noises you hear when driving. Clunks, screeches, clicks and pings are usually caused by loose parts. Take your car to a trustworthy mechanic and describe the noise as best as you can. Your mechanic will probably replace or adjust the parts that were causing the noise.

If your car overheats on the highway, move to the side and turn off your engine as soon as you can. Don't try checking on any liquids as they can burn you if you aren't sure what you are doing. Rather, call a tow truck immediately to get you to your auto repair shop.

There are some shady mechanics out there, and they will resort to extreme lows to get your money. If a mechanic tells you that your axle boot is torn, ask to see it. A legitimate tear will be jagged and greasy. If it is a straight cut, let them know that you know they did the damage and you will contact a lawyer if they don't fix it for free.

When you purchase certain items at auto parts stores, they will install them for free. Keep this in mind when you go and pick them up. For example, a new set of windshield wipers is around five dollars. An auto parts store will usually install them for you for free, while an auto body shop will charge you around $50.

These days, there are a countless number of dishonest auto repair services that can't wait to cheat you out of your hard earned money. Make sure you avoid these business by using the tips mentioned in the article above. Your efforts will be well worth it in the end.