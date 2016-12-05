Malfunctioning Lorry? Repair Tips That Will Assist

Getting a vehicle repaired can be one of the worst experiences a person can have. Not only do they have to spend money on repair costs, they have to deal with auto mechanics that charge too much and take forever to do repairs. The following article has tips that can make auto repair easier.

When taking your car to a repair service, make sure that you have all documentation handy. This is important as you do not want the mechanic to do tasks that have already been performed on your car. This can help you save a lot of time and money with your repair.

If your car door and hatch locks tend to become stiff, avoid breaking your key off in the lock by lubricating them periodically with a penetrating oil spray. You can use the plastic extender that comes with the spray can to deliver oil to the interior of the locking mechanism. If you have misplaced this extender, just spray your key liberally and turn it in the stiff lock several times.

A great way to get a good mechanic is by asking around. Ask the people you know and trust who they take their vehicles to. This will let you figure out what kind of price you're dealing with and if you'll be satisfied with the work that is done. People can tell you what type of experience they had and whether the mechanic was honest or not.

Referrals are your best best when searching for a trustworthy mechanic. Ask co-workers, friends and family for recommendations. Ask them how good the work was, how much they were charged, and if they were satisfied. Avoid the mechanics who overcharged your friends or were not honest with them.

There are no standard warranties on repairs. Make sure you are aware of what your warranty covers and that you have it in writing. Warranties may have limitations such as deductibles, mileage, time, businesses authorized to do the warranty work or special steps needed to get reimbursement. Know your warranty rights.

Do your research prior to choosing any auto repair company. Don't trust solely the company's website. Look to auto forums and be wary of any complaints you may see. Also take into consideration any rave reviews the auto shop receives. These are typically objective reviews, so you can trust them more than what the shop's materials may say.

Keep a basic repair kit in your car trunk at all times. A simple kit consisting of wrenches, jumper cables, screws, and a jack can be a lifesaver if your car breaks down on the road. This will allow you to make small repairs on the spot, saving you the cost of an expensive tow truck.

You can fix small dents with a suction cup dent puller. This usually works for very small dents that can easily be covered with the suction cup. If the cup does not work, you will have to apply some filler into the dent, sand and paint until it becomes invisible.

Ask auto body shops that you are considering if they offer a warranty on their repairs. Any reputable shop is more than happy to guarantee their work on new parts for at least a few months. If any one that you talk to does not you should certainly find a different shop.

Keep an eye on the wet puddles under your car. Color and consistency may help you figure out the issue. If it's pastel blue, yellow-green or fluorescent-orange, it may be an antifreeze leak due to a bad hose, leaking radiator, or water pump, or an overheated engine. Dark brown or black oily puddles can mean a bad gasket or seal is causing the leak. Red oily puddles are usually caused by a power-steering or transmission fluid leak. Clear puddles usually aren't anything to worry about, as they may be condensation from the vehicle.

When a mechanic fixes a part on your car, ask for evidence of the old part. If he cannot provide this, he may not have done anything with your car. Unfortunately, this may be a warning that the mechanic is not being truthful.

There are some shady mechanics out there, and they will resort to extreme lows to get your money. If a mechanic tells you that your axle boot is torn, ask to see it. A legitimate tear will be jagged and greasy. If it is a straight cut, let them know that you know they did the damage and you will contact a lawyer if they don't fix it for free.

Do you feel like you can make a better decision now next time your car is in need? If you have been duped in the past, then you are going to be more cautious and choose wisely. You know based on what you've read that you can take care of things right this next time.