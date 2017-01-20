Extend The Life Of Your Vehicle Through Auto Repair

It is sometimes hard to see the light when your automobile breaks down. No one wants to face car repairs, whether you are handy enough to do them on your own or have to get someone to do them for you. It all costs money, and you need to keep reading to learn how you can better handle auto repairs.

Make sure that your mechanic is A.S.E certified before you let them work on your car. This shows that a mechanic has passed a special test for competence and also shows he or she has at least two years experience as a mechanic. This means you will have an expert working on your car.

Be sure to read your owner's manual to find out what kinds of fluids (oil, brake fluid, transmission fluid, steering fluid) your car needs and to learn how to check and top these off yourself. Keep a few bottles of each fluid in the trunk of your car in case of emergencies.

Protect your car from water damage. Take the time to make sure all windows and doors are properly closed. Keep your car on higher ground if you live in an area that's easily flooded. If you have sandbags, build a wall around your car. Don't drive in areas with high water levels. Don't start your car if it's been exposed to flood waters.

When you top off your motor oil, avoid spilling oil on your engine by wadding up a couple of paper towels around the oil receptacle on the crank-case. This will absorb drips and spills. Be sure to dispose of your empty oil container and the paper towels responsibly when finished adding oil.

If you feel pressured by the garage or dealership you visit to get your car maintained or repaired, do not hesitate to leave. Reliable mechanics will not put any pressure on their customers and will focus on providing quality service. Follow your gut feeling and stay away from the mechanics who do not seem trustworthy.

Always keep some tail light tape around. You could get pulled over and get a ticket for a broken tail light. You should remove the light from your vehicle, replace the light-bulb if you need to and wrap the whole light in tape. This is a temporary fix but it is better than driving with a broken light.

Think about using a mechanic who works from home. For basic repairs they can charge far less and you both can be happy. You may save a lot of money by going down this route.

Scout out a reputable auto repair shop before you need one. Finding a good automobile servicing shop can take some time and effort. You don't want to wait until you are in desperate need of repairs, since you may reach out to the first shop you find. Instead, ask friends for references and check out BBB records well in advance so you are fully prepared when car trouble strikes.

Take a second to read the manual and learn about the different components within your vehicle before visiting a mechanic. There are several different classifications that determine the quality of the part. New parts are the ones that you want to have installed on your vehicles. If you are offered parts that are reconditioned or rebuilt, this means that they have been re-manufactured so that they are like new. Salvage parts are parts that are used and have never been altered.

If you are taking your car to the repair shop for service, be sure you know how they charge for the work being done. Many shops charge a flat rate for most jobs, but others charge based on the amount of time it takes to complete a repair. While both methods can be quite legitimate, it is useful to know which approach your shop is using to help you anticipate final costs.

Avoid being run over by your own car! When you jack your car up, be sure to set your emergency brake. Place bricks behind the tires you are not working on to keep your car from rolling. Keep a set of wedges or three or four bricks in the trunk of your car in case you have to change a flat tire on a hill.

Never allow low prices and flashy advertisements to lead you to an auto mechanic. Usually when people try that hard to get customers, it means that they are not that great at what they do. Research the place ahead of time to see if there is anything you should be concerned about.

After paying to replace old parts, make sure the mechanic gives you the old ones that were removed. If they don't let you, then they may not have replaced anything. This is not acceptable, and you should tell him so.

If you need to find a good mechanic, ask them how much experience they have with the brand and make of your vehicle. Driving a popular and affordable vehicle will make your job easier. It might be best to find a dealership if you do not drive a popular brand.

If you need auto repairs, but your budget is very tight, look into getting your car repaired by a vocational school. They often look for cars that need repairs for their students to work on. This can be a very cost effective way of dealing with your auto problem.

Owning a car can be an expensive proposition, but repairing one can cost even more. Proper maintenance of your car is the best way to make sure it does not need to be repaired. Be sure you are making the right choices in keeping your car maintained properly by reading the information in this article.